Five whales came to a Connecticut aquarium in 2021. Three have now died

MYSTIC, Conn. (AP) — A 9-year-old beluga whale at Mystic Aquarium named Kharabali has died. It marks the third death among five whales that were transported from Canada in 2021 to the Connecticut aquarium. The aquarium announced Tuesday that Kharabali began swimming abnormally in November, and “her strange behavior continued to progress.” She was eventually moved to the intensive care facility at the aquarium and died Monday. Kharabali is the third whale from Marineland in Niagara Falls, Ontario, to die after arriving at Mystic Aquarium.

