Finland to reopen 2 out of 8 border crossings with Russia after a 2-week closure over migrant influx

HELSINKI (AP) — Finland’s government says it will reopen two out of eight border crossing points with Russia later this week following a sudden influx of migrants in November. Prime Minister Petteri Orpo’s Cabinet temporarily closed the entire border two weeks ago over concerns that Moscow was using migrants to destabilize Finland in an alleged act of “hybrid warfare.” The Kremlin has denied that Russia is encouraging migrants to enter Finland. Finland became a NATO member in April and many citizens in the country interpret Moscow’s actions as revenge for the decision. Orpo and Finland’s interior minister told reporters on Tuesday that the southeastern crossing points of Niirala and Vaalimaa would reopen from Thursday until at least Jan. 14.

