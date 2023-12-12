EU remembers Iranian woman who died in custody at awarding of Sakharov human rights prize

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Parliament is remembering a young woman who died in Iranian police custody during a ceremony at which she and a Iranian human rights group were officially awarded the EU’s top human rights prize. Kurdish-Iranian Mahsa Amini was 22 when she died last year, three days after she was arrested by Iran’s morality police. The EU award is named for Soviet dissident Andrei Sakharov and was created in 1988 to honor individuals or groups who defend human rights and fundamental freedoms. European Parliament President Roberta Metsola deplored that even part of Amini’s family was not allowed to attend the event.

