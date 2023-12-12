DeSantis’ campaign interactions with super PACs raised internal legal concerns, AP sources say

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Ron DeSantis’ expansive political machine is facing a churn of leadership, stagnant polling numbers and new concerns about potential legal conflicts. Multiple people familiar with DeSantis’ political network said that he and his wife had expressed concerns about the messaging of Never Back Down, the largest super PAC supporting the governor’s campaign. DeSantis’ team shared those messaging concerns with Never Back Down’s board members, including Florida-based members with close ties to the governor. Federal law prohibits coordination between a campaign and a super PAC, though murky relationships between campaigns and allied outside groups have become commonplace. The DeSantis campaign says it remains “focused on organizing in Iowa and sharing our vision.”

By STEVE PEOPLES and THOMAS BEAUMONT Associated Press

