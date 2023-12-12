Congo and rebel groups agree a 3-day cease-fire ahead of the presidential vote, US says

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — The White House says Congo’s security forces and rebel groups have agreed on a 72-hour cease-fire to de-escalate tensions in the country’s eastern region near the border with Rwanda. It comes days before Congo’s presidential election. The region has struggled with violent conflict for decades and armed groups fight either for control of mineral resources or to defend their communities. The most prominent is the M23 rebel group with links to Rwanda. Neither Congo nor Rwanda has publicly commented on the cease-fire, which the White House said Monday would also help “advance the implementation of the confidence-building measures to protect civilians” as Congo prepares for the Dec. 20 presidential election.

