Colorado cattle industry sues over wolf reintroduction on the cusp of the animals’ release

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado cattle industry association filed a lawsuit Monday against state and federal agencies over the reintroduction of gray wolves just weeks away from the predators’ release. The Gunnison County Stockgrowers’ Association and the Colorado Cattlemen’s Association say that U.S. Fish and Wildlife failed to adequately review the environmental effects of the plan to reintroduce up to 50 wolves over the next several years. The predators’ release in Colorado, voted for in a 2020 ballot measure, has already stirred controversy and sharpened divides between rural and urban residents.

By JESSE BEDAYN The Associated Press/Report for America

