Canadian police charge man accused of selling deadly substance with 14 new murder charges

TORONTO (AP) — Canadian police say they are charging a man with 14 counts of second-degree murder in addition to his previously announced 14 charges of aiding suicide for allegedly selling lethal substances on the internet to people at risk of self harm. An international investigation is underway following the arrest in Canada earlier this year of Kenneth Law. Police say Law used a series of websites to market and sell sodium nitrite, a substance commonly used to cure meats that can be deadly if ingested. British police say they are investigating the deaths of 88 people in the United Kingdom linked to the websites. Law is accused of shipping them to people in more than 40 countries.

