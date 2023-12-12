A Chicago train operator was not at fault for crash last month, federal review finds

CHICAGO (AP) — The operator of a Chicago commuter train that collided with snow-removal equipment last month was not at fault for the crash, which could have been prevented by a more sophisticated signal system, the National Transportation Safety Board said Tuesday, citing preliminary investigation data. Investigators said they are focused on the design of the CTA signal system, the braking performance of the railcars involved, and whether leaf debris or other contaminants on the rails played a role. The Nov. 16 crash caused the Chicago Transit Authority, or CTA, Yellow Line train to derail. Sixteen people were taken to a hospital, treated and released, and three were critically injured. No one died.

By CLAIRE SAVAGE Associated Press/Report for America

