102 African migrants detained traveling by bus in southern Mexico; 3 smugglers arrested

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican authorities detained two buses carrying 102 migrants from African nations in the southern state of Oaxaca on Tuesday morning. Three suspected people smugglers traveling with the convoy were also arrested. The majority of the migrants came from the West African nations of Senegal and Guinea. Mexico’s immigration agency did not say how the migrants arrived or if they would be returned to Africa. Earlier this month an internal memo seen by The Associated Press showed that the agency cannot afford to deport or transfer any more migrants after a record setting year for migration.

