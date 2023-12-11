Wisconsin secretary of state calls for removal of fake Trump elector from elections commission

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s Democratic secretary of state is calling for a Republican who served as a fake elector for former President Donald Trump to be removed from his position on the Wisconsin Elections Commission. Bob Spindell was one of 10 Republicans who signed certificates in 2020 falsely stating that Trump had won Wisconsin. President Joe Biden won the battleground state. Spindell and other nine fake electors agreed to a settlement of a civil lawsuit last week under which they conceded that Biden won the state and agree never to serve as electors again. Secretary of State Sarah Godlewski on Monday called on the Republican lawmaker who appointed Spindell to revoke the appointment.

