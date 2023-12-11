Wisconsin GOP leader says he’s finished negotiating with university over pay raises, diversity deal

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s top Republican lawmaker says he is finished negotiating with the Universities of Wisconsin over a deal that would have given the university system’s employees a pay raise and paid for the construction of a new engineering building in exchange for reductions in staff positions focused on diversity, equity and inclusion. The UW Board of Regents rejected the deal in a hastily called special meeting on Saturday after regents voiced concerns about its targeting of DEI efforts. Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said Monday on radio station WISN-AM that he hopes the regents will reconsider, but that he’s not open to making any changes.

