Third Mississippi man is buried in a pauper’s grave without family’s knowledge

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A third family says they recently discovered a relative was buried in a Mississippi pauper’s cemetery without their knowledge. Civil rights attorney Ben Crump says it is the latest case in which families learned the whereabouts of a deceased loved one from news reports instead of officials. All the cases were in Hinds County, Mississippi. Crump says Jonathan David Hankins was quietly buried in the paupers’ cemetery near the Hinds County Penal Farm. Scrutiny of the burials accelerated after the discovery of Dexter Wade’s body in August. Crump says a third man, Marrio Moore, was buried in the same field without his family knowing.

By MICHAEL GOLDBERG Associated Press/Report for America

