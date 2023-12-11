Suicide bomber attacks police station in northwest Pakistan, killing 3 officers and wounding 16

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Officials say a suicide bomber has detonated his explosive-laden vehicle at a police station’s main gate in northwest Pakistan, killing at least three policemen and wounding 16 others. A local police officer says a shootout is still ongoing between militants and security forces. Tuesday’s attack happened in Dera Ismail Khan, a city in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan. The province is a former stronghold of the militant Pakistani Taliban group, or TTP. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but suspicion is likely to fall on the Pakistani Taliban, who have stepped up their attacks since 2022.

