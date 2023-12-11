Special counsel Jack Smith asks the Supreme Court to rule quickly on whether Trump can be prosecuted

WASHINGTON (AP) — Special counsel Jack Smith is asking the Supreme Court to take up and rule quickly on whether former President Donald Trump can be prosecuted on charges he plotted to overturn the 2020 election results. A federal judge ruled the case could go forward. But the Republican ex-president signaled he’d ask the federal appeals court in Washington to reverse that outcome. Smith is attempting to bypass the appeals court. The request filed Monday for the Supreme Court to take up the matter directly reflects Smith’s desire to keep the trial on track for March 4 and to prevent any delays that could push back the case until after next year’s presidential election.

By MARK SHERMAN and ERIC TUCKER Associated Press

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.