SmileDirectClub shuts down months after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection

NEW YORK (AP) — SmileDirectClub is shutting down — just months after the struggling teeth-straightening company filed for bankruptcy protection. That leaves existing customers in limbo. The Nashville, Tennessee, company says its aligner treatment through its telehealth platform is no longer available and customer-care support has also ceased. Little information about refund requests is available yet, with the company saying the next steps depend on the bankruptcy process. SmileDirectClub filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection at the end of September. At the time, the company reported nearly $900 million in debt. On Friday, the company said it was unable to find a partner willing to bring in enough capital to keep the company afloat, despite a monthslong search.

