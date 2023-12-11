Several seriously injured when construction site elevator crashes to the ground in Sweden

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Swedish police say several people have been seriously injured after a temporary elevator crashed to the ground on a building site in Stockholm. A rescue service spokesman said the construction elevator on Monday fell 20 meters (66 feet) with four or five people inside in Sundbyberg, in the north of the city. Police said no foul play was suspected and a preliminary investigation has been launched into “work environment violations.”

