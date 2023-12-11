Multiple security failures led to the Air Force classified documents leak, inspector general finds

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Air Force inspector general says the massive classified documents leak by a service member this year was made worse by the intentional failure of multiple officials to take required action on his suspicious behavior. Massachusetts Air National Guard member Jack Teixeira is accused of leaking highly classified military documents on a social media platform and has pleaded not guilty to federal felony charges. An inspector general report Monday finds security gaps where personnel had unsupervised access to classified documents and instances in which Teixeira was caught violating security policies but none of the personnel who caught him took the actions necessary in response. The Air Force says it has punished several people.

