Mexico’s president vows to eliminate regulatory, oversight agencies, claiming they are ‘useless’

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president wants to eliminate almost all remaining government oversight and regulatory agencies before he leaves office on Sept. 30, claiming they are “useless” and cost too much. He vowed to send a bill to Congress to eliminate the federal anti-monopoly commission and agencies regulating telecommunications, the energy market and access to government information. It is unclear whether he has the votes in Congress to make the changes. Most of the agencies are enshrined in the Constitution, and changing it requires a two-thirds vote. López Obrador’s dislike of any kind of oversight, including separation of powers, has been a hallmark of his administration.

