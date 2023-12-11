Man sues NYC after he spent 27 years in prison, then was cleared in subway token clerk killing

NEW YORK (AP) — A man recently cleared in the gruesome 1995 killing of a subway token booth clerk is suing New York City and two detectives. Thomas Malik is seeking at least $50 million in a federal civil rights lawsuit filed Monday. The suit says that what it calls “a wanton and reckless” law enforcement culture subjected him to decades of unjust imprisonment that left grave psychological damage. The 46-year-old Malik is one of three men who spent decades in prison before prosecutors last year disavowed the convictions in the death of Harry Kaufman. The city Law Department says it will review Malik’s suit.

