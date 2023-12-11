Man charged in Fourth of July parade shooting plans to represent himself at trial

Waukegan, Ill. (AP) — The man accused of killing seven people at a Fourth of July parade in suburban Chicago last year has fired his public defenders and told the judge he plans to represent himself at trial. A Lake County judge questioned his decision several times before scheduling a trial for February. Robert Crimo III has been charged with 21 counts of first-degree murder, 48 counts of attempted murder and 48 counts of aggravated battery. Crimo has insisted he understands the possible penalties he faces, including consecutive life sentences. The judge told Crimo he will be responsible for all aspects of his defense.

By CLAIRE SAVAGE Associated Press/Report for America

