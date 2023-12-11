Lupita Nyong’o will head the jury at the annual Berlin film festival in February

BERLIN (AP) — Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong’o will head the jury at the Berlin International Film Festival in February. The 2024 “Berlinale,” the first of the year’s major European film festivals, will run from Feb. 15-25. It will be the last edition under the current leadership duo of executive director Mariette Rissenbeek and artistic director Carlo Chatrian. The directors said Monday that Nyong’o “embodies what we like in cinema: versatility in embracing different projects, addressing different audiences, and consistency to one idea that is quite recognizable in her characters, as diverse as they may look.” News of Nyong’o’s appointment as jury president came the day before Germany’s culture minister plans to announce who will take over the festival from Rissenbeek and Chatrian.

