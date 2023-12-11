In latest crackdown on violence, Greece bans fans at all top-flight matches for two months

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — All top-flight soccer matches in Greece will be played without fans in the stadiums for the next two months, in the latest crackdown on supporter violence following a sport-related riot last week that left a police officer with life-threatening injuries. The government said it would introduce emergency legislation to make the ban effective immediately. It will end on Feb. 12 with a possible extension to follow. All 14 clubs competing in the top-flight Super League will have to install surveillance cameras inside stadiums and use personalized ticketing systems before being allowed to admit supporters.

