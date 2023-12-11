Holiday crowds at airports and on highways are expected to be even bigger than last year

Airports and highways are expected to be busier this Christmas season than they were a year ago. Auto club AAA predicted Monday that 115 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles from home over the 10 days starting right before Christmas. That’s about 2% more than last year, but not quite as many as 2019, the last holiday season before the pandemic. Most of those people will travel by car, and they’ll enjoy slightly lower gasoline prices that a year ago. Airfares are also down a bit from high levels a year ago, according to government figures.

