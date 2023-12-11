Heart of Hawaii’s historic Lahaina, burned in wildfire, reopens to residents and business owners

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — The heart of the historic town of Lahaina that burned in a deadly wildfire that killed at least 100 people on the Hawaiian island of Maui is reopening to residents and business owners holding day passes. The renewed access marks an important emotional milestone for victims of the Aug. 8 fire, but much work remains to be done to safely clear properties of burned debris and rebuild. Monday’s reopened areas include Banyan Tree Park, which is home to a 150-year-old tree that burned in the fire but that is now sprouting new leaves. They also encompass remnants of Lahaina’s public library, an elementary school and popular restaurants.

By LINDSEY WASSON and AUDREY McAVOY Associated Press

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.