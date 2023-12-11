Governor wants New Mexico legislators to debate new approach to regulating assault-style weapons

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico could become an early political testing ground for an unconventional proposal to make assault-style weapons less deadly. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Monday said she’ll encourage the state’s Democratic-led Legislature to consider statewide restrictions that mirror a proposal from U.S. senators. If approved, the federal proposal would mean assault-style weapons would have permanently fixed magazines, limited to 10 rounds for rifles and 15 rounds for some heavy-format pistols. The proposed federal Go Safe Act comes from such senators as New Mexico’s Martin Heinrich. Lujan Grisham says the idea is more likely to get a “fair debate” in the Democratic-led state Legislature than in Congress.

