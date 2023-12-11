Former Fox host Tucker Carlson is launching his own streaming network with interviews and commentary

NEW YORK (AP) — Ousted Fox News host Tucker Carlson has announced he is starting his own streaming network. He announced Monday that he promises to “tell the unadorned truth” to fans for $72 a year. His network will feature interviews, longer podcast-style conversations, films and even an advice program. Carlson was Fox’s most popular host before being abruptly fired last April. Reasons for his firing have never been publicly explained. Carlson says he’ll continue to post some material on X but that the service wasn’t built to support the network that he wanted to start. Fox has had no immediate comment on Carlson’s venture.

