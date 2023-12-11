Commercial fishermen need more support for substance abuse and fatigue, lawmakers say
By PATRICK WHITTLE
Associated Press
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A group of lawmakers from New England and Alaska says a federal program that protects the health and wellbeing of commercial fishermen should be expanded to include substance use disorder and worker fatigue. The lawmakers want to expand a federal commercial fishing occupational safety program that funds research and training. The program is designed to help the nation’s fishermen with the often hazardous conditions they face at sea. Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine said expanding the program would help fishermen access more safety training and mental health resources. Collins and the lawmakers introduced the proposal late last week.