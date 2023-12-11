Closing arguments begin in trial of 3 officers charged in Manuel Ellis’ death

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — A prosecutor trying three Tacoma, Washington, police officers in the death of Manuel Ellis is making her closing arguments. She told the jury Monday that two officers knocked Ellis to the ground, punched, choked and shot him with a Taser. Ellis responded with the words: “can’t breathe, sir.” The prosecutor says a third officer joined in and held Ellis face down until he died. Officers Matthew Collins and Christopher Burbank are charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter. Officer Timothy Rankine is charged with manslaughter. Defense lawyers have said Ellis attacked the officers with “super-human strength” and that he died of a drug overdose and a damaged heart.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.