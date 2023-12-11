Bronze top hat missing from Abraham Lincoln statue in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Abraham Lincoln’s top hat is missing from a bronze sculpture along the Ohio River in Louisville, Kentucky. Sculptor Ed Hamilton posted photos of his artwork at Waterfront Park on Facebook on Saturday and said someone had to “be strong and determined to pry bronze from a base.” Metro Louisville Police said an online report has been filed with the department and they are asking anyone with information to call an anonymous tip line. The 12-foot statue of Lincoln seated on a rock looking out at the Ohio River was dedicated in 2009. The top hat had rested on a rock beside the former president, who was born in rural Kentucky.

