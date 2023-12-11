Boeing promotes insider to chief operating officer, putting her in the discussion about the next CEO

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Boeing is promoting a woman to one of its top jobs, putting her in the discussion about possible successors to current CEO David Calhoun. Boeing said Monday that Stephanie Pope will become executive vice president and chief operating officer on Jan. 1. Pope has spent nearly 30 years at Boeing, and has been CEO of the company’s services business since last year. Longtime aerospace analyst and consultant Richard Aboulafia says Pope and Chief Financial Officer Brian West are the leading candidates to be the next CEO. But current CEO Calhoun hasn’t given any indication he plans to retire anytime soon.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.