After losing Houston mayor’s race, US Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee to seek reelection to Congress

HOUSTON (AP) — Longtime U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee has announced she’ll seek reelection to Congress in 2024. The Democrat announced Monday she will seek her 16th term in Congress. She first took office in 1995. Her district includes downtown Houston and some of the city’s historically Black neighborhoods. Jackson Lee’s announcement comes after she was handily defeated by state Sen. John Whitmire in a mayoral runoff election Saturday. She had sought to be Houston’s first Black female mayor. Jackson Lee will be facing at least one challenger in the Democratic primary. Challenger Amanda Edwards was once an intern in the congresswoman’s office.

