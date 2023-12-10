Thousands demonstrate against antisemitism in Berlin as Germany grapples with a rise in incidents

BERLIN (AP) — Several thousand people have demonstrated against antisemitism in Berlin as Germany grapples with a large increase in anti-Jewish incidents following Hamas’ attack on Israel two months ago. Police estimated that around 3,200 people gathered in the rain in the German capital, while organizers put the figure at 10,000. Participants in the protest, titled “Never again is now,” marched to the city’s Brandenburg Gate. A group tracking antisemitism in Germany said in late November that it had documented a drastic increase in antisemitic incidents in the month after Hamas’ attack – a total of 994, an increase of 320% compared with the same period a year earlier.

