Tennessee residents clean up after severe weekend storms killed 6 people and damaged neighborhoods

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Central Tennessee residents and emergency workers are continuing the cleanup from severe storms and tornadoes that killed six people and sent more to the hospital. Government officials confirmed that three people died after a tornado struck Montgomery County north of Nashville near the Kentucky state line on Saturday afternoon. The Nashville Emergency Operation Center confirmed that three others were killed as a result of tornadoes in a neighborhood near downtown. Photos posted by a fire department showed damaged houses with strewn debris, a tractor-trailer flipped on its side and insulation ripped out of building walls. Tens of thousands were still without power Sunday.

By KIMBERLEE KRUESI and JOHN RABY Associated Press

