Kenya falls into darkness in the third nationwide power blackout in 3 months

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A nationwide power blackout hit Kenya Sunday evening, paralyzing parts of the country, including the main airport in the capital Nairobi, a major transport hub connecting East Africa to Asia, Europe and other parts of the world. Sunday’s outage began around 8 p.m. local time and was the third national power supply failure within the last three months. State run, Kenya Power has blamed the blackout on a “system disturbance” which they claim is being addressed by technicians. The latest blackout comes at a time when the country is facing high fuel prices which many have blamed for millions of dollars in losses to the economy.

