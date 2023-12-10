Jury trial will decide how much Giuliani must pay election workers over false election fraud claims

WASHINGTON (AP) — A trial set to get underway in Washington on Monday will determine how much Rudy Giuliani will have to pay two Georgia election workers whom he falsely accused of fraud while pushing Donald Trump’s baseless claims after he lost the 2020 election. The former New York City mayor has already been found liable in the defamation lawsuit brought by Ruby Freeman and her daughter, Wandrea “Shaye” Moss, who endured threats and harassment after they became the target of a conspiracy theory spread by Trump and his allies. The only issue to be determined at the trial is the amount of damages, if any, Giuliani must pay. It begins Monday in federal court with jury selection.

By LINDSAY WHITEHURST and ALANNA DURKIN RICHER Associated Press

