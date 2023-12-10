Fire breaks out in an encampment of landless workers in Brazil’s Amazon, killing 9

At least nine people have been killed in Brazil’s Amazonian state of Para when a discharge of high-voltage electricity sparked a fire in an encampment of landless workers. The cause of the discharge was faulty installation of internet wiring, according to a statement from the rural landless workers movement in Para. Three of the company’s employees were killed instantly and a fire raged through the tents, killing at least six more, the statement said.

