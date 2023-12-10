Explosions heard in Kyiv in possible air attack; no word on damage or casualties

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A series of loud explosions has occurred in Ukraine’s capital followed by air raid sirens. There was no immediate word on the origin of the explosions early Monday, but they sounded like air defense units firing into the sky. Kyiv is routinely targeted by Russian drone and missile attacks. Just over two weeks ago, Kyiv came under what Ukrainian officials said was the most intense drone attack since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022.

