Children of imprisoned Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi to accept Nobel Peace Prize on her behalf

HELSINKI (AP) — The children of imprisoned Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi are set to accept this year’s Nobel Peace Prize on her behalf in a ceremony in the Norwegian capital. Mohammadi is renowned for campaigning for women’s rights and democracy in her country. Ali and Kiana Rahmani, Mohammadi’s twin 17-year-old children who live in exile in Paris with their father, will be given Sunday the prestigious award at Oslo City Hall, after which they will give the Nobel Peace Prize lecture in their mother’s name. Mohammadi, 51, was awarded the 2023 Nobel Peace Prize in October for her decades of activism despite numerous arrests by Iranian authorities and spending years behind bars.

