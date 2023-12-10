A woman is charged with manslaughter after 2 sets of young twins were killed in a 2021 London fire

LONDON (AP) — A woman has been charged with four counts of manslaughter after two sets of young twins were killed in a fire that ripped through a London home in 2021. London’s Metropolitan Police say Deveca Rose, 29, has also been charged with child abandonment. She is scheduled to appear at Croydon Magistrates Court on Monday. The four children — Leyton and Logan Hoath, 3, and Kyson and Bryson Hoath, 4 — died after fire engulfed the home in the Sutton area of south London at about 7 p.m. on Dec. 16, 2021.

