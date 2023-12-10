A gigantic new ICBM will take US nuclear missiles out of the Cold War-era but add 21st-century risks
By TARA COPP
Associated Press
F.E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, Wyo. (AP) — A new nuclear missile is coming, a gigantic ICBM called the Sentinel. It marks the largest cultural shift in 60 years in the land leg of the Air Force’s nuclear missile mission. The Sentinel will bring 21st-century connectivity for all the service members who secure, maintain and operate the missile. And even for the military chefs who cook for the missile teams. The changes could improve the efficiency and quality of life on the bases. But the changes may also create vulnerabilities that the Minuteman missiles have never faced. Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall says the complexity of the overhaul has created challenges for the program.