A 50-year-old Greek woman was mauled to death by neighbor’s 3 dogs. The dogs’ owner arrested

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Police say three shepherd dogs escaped from their yard and fatally attacked a 50-year-old Greek woman in her garden. The attack took place Sunday in the village of Neochorouda, about 16 kilometers (10 miles) northwest of Thessaloniki. The dogs had escaped through a hole in their owners’ fence about 80 meters (260 feet) away and ran to the woman’s garden, where she was working, police said. Neighbors ran to assist the woman and pried the dogs away from her, but she was severely mauled and bleeding profusely. First responders who came to the scene shortly after with an ambulance confirmed her death, police said. The 37-year-old dog owner was arrested and will face a prosecutor Monday morning.

