Zimbabwe holds special elections after court rules to remove 9 opposition lawmakers from Parliament

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Zimbabwe is holding special elections for nine seats in Parliament after opposition lawmakers were removed from their positions and disqualified from running again. The opposition called it an illegal push by the ruling ZANU-PF party to bolster its parliamentary majority and possibly change the constitution. This may allow President Emmerson Mnangagwa, 81, to run for another term. Mnangagwa was elected for a second and final term in August in a vote criticized by international and regional observers. Zimbabwe had a long history of violent elections and political oppression under former leader Robert Mugabe. He was ousted in a coup in 2017. Critics say Mnangagwa is showing signs of being just as repressive.

By FARAI MUTSAKA and TSVANGIRAYI MUKWAZHI Associated Press

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.