The inauguration of Javier Milei has Argentina wondering what kind of president it will get

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Economist Javier Milei is assuming Argentina’s presidency after rising to fame on TV with profanity-laden tirades and parlaying his popularity into a congressional seat and then a run for the nation’s highest office. With his inauguration on Sunday, the nation is wondering which version of him will govern: the chainsaw-wielding, anti-establishment crusader from the campaign trail, or the more moderate president-elect who emerged in recent weeks. But there are signs that Milei has given up neither his defiance nor his radical plans to dismantle the state. After his swearing-in, he intends to break tradition by delivering his inaugural address to his supporters outside the National Congress building and with his back turned to the legislature.

By DAVID BILLER and DÉBORA REY Associated Press

