South Carolina jury convicts inmate in first trial involving deadly prison riots

BISHOPVILLE, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina jurors have convicted an inmate on charges related to participation in the deadliest U.S. prison riot of the past quarter-century. The jury deliberated Friday before finding Michael Juan “Flame” Smith guilty of assault and battery by mob, weapon possession and conspiracy for his role in the April 2018 violence. News outlets reported that Smith received a lengthy sentence. Seven prisoners were killed and 22 seriously injured in the riot at Lee Correctional Institution. While dozens of inmates have been indicted on charges, Smith was the first prisoner to go to trial. His trial focused on the death of fellow inmate Cornelius McClary.

