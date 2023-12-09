New York’s governor calls on colleges to address antisemitism on campus

NEW YORK (AP) — New York’s governor has called on the state’s colleges to swiftly address antisemitism and what she described as “calls for genocide” on campus. In a letter to college and university presidents on Saturday, Gov. Kathy Hochul said her administration would enforce violations of the state’s Human Rights Law and refer violations to federal civil rights law to U.S. officials. Hochul said the letter is in response to comments made earlier this week by Ivy League presidents during a contentious congressional hearing on antisemitism.

