Dozens of animals taken from Virginia roadside zoo as part of investigation

NATURAL BRIDGE, Va. (AP) — Court documents show that over 100 animals – both living and dead – have been taken from a roadside zoo in western Virginia. State authorities say it happened at the Natural Bridge Zoo in Rockbridge County. A search warrant executed Wednesday shows that it was issued in relation to the care of and cruelty to animals. The office of Attorney General Jason Miyares is involved in the case and calls it an “ongoing criminal investigation.” The agency confirmed that one of the dead animals taken was a tiger that had to be euthanized. An attorney for the zoo’s owner says the zoo will fight permanent seizure of the animals.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.