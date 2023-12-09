Bangladesh opposition party holds protest as it boycotts Jan. 7 national election amid violence

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Bangladesh will hold its next general election on Jan. 7, but the country’s main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party, led by former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, has boycotted the race. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is seeking to return to power for a fourth consecutive time as candidates from 29 political parties, out of 44 registered parties, have already filed nominations and the Election Commission is reviewing them. On Sunday, Zia’s party was protesting in the capital, Dhaka, to mobilize supporters amid allegations that thousands of its activists have been detained by security agencies ahead of the election.

