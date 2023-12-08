Top White House cyber aide says recent Iran hack on water system is call to tighten cybersecurity
By AAMER MADHANI
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Recent attacks on American water authorities by Iranian-aligned hackers — as well as a separate spate of ransomware attacks hitting the U.S. health care system — are calling federal officials to action. White House deputy national security adviser Anne Neuberger says local and state governments and companies need to tighten cybersecurity efforts as they face “persistent and capable cyber attacks from hostile countries and criminals.” It was revealed last week that a western Pennsylvania water authority was among several organizations targeted by hackers aligned with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in Iran. Neuberger called the attack “unsophisticated” and that it had “minimal impact” on operations.