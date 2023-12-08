Taiwan’s presidential candidates will hold a televised debate as the race heats up

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — The three candidates running in Taiwan’s presidential election will hold a televised debate on Dec. 30 as the race heats up under pressure from China. The outcome of the Jan. 13 election could have a major effect on relations between China and the United States, which is bound by its own laws to provide Taiwan with the weapons it needs to defend itself. Differences over self-governing Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory, are a major flashpoint in U.S.-China relations. Current Vice President William Lai, whose party favors the status quo of de-facto independence, is favored to win the election, ensuring that tensions with China will likely remain high.

