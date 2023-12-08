Nvidia CEO suggests Malaysia could be AI ‘manufacturing’ hub as Southeast Asia expands data centers

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — The CEO of chipmaker Nvidia views Malaysia as a potential hub for artificial intelligence “manufacturing.” Jensen Huang, Nvidia’s founder and CEO, told reporters in Kuala Lumpur on Friday that the Malaysian conglomerate YTL Corp. could play an important role in setting up AI data centers. Huang didn’t confirm reports that Nvidia is in talks with YTL, whose interests span utilities and telecommunications to cement, construction and property development. He noted Malaysia’s expertise in packaging, assembly and other aspects of manufacturing. Huang said Southeast Asia would likely be a hub for AI computing because countries need their own AI data centers to refine and transform data into valuable information.

